Pakistan For Completing Connectivity Projects With Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has expressed Pakistan's commitment to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects, said a release by PM office.

While talking to the visiting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov on Wednesday, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports, emphasizing the importance of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan's commitment to its early completion.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people to people contacts, noting the importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Sharif to undertake an official visit to Uzbekistan at his earliest convenience.

Earlier in the day, Saidov called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, who expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance relations with Uzbekistan in various fields including trade and economy, saying there are strong friendly relations between the two countries.

Saidov said his country attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan and consider it as their second home, adding that they also resolved to expedite efforts for early implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan where he is scheduled to hold in depth talks on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, said Pakistan Foreign Office. (end)

