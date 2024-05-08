Spain Warns Its Firms Against Joining Israeli Genocide Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 8 (KUNA) -- Spain's Consumer Affairs and Social Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy on Wednesday warned firms linked with Madrid from participating in any activities seen as supportive of the Israeli "genocide" against Palestinians.

Spanish businesses have been urged to take "concrete measures" to avoid being complicit in Israel's "grave violations" of established humanitarian laws and principles, according to a statement posted on his ministry's website.

The statement cited an order by the International Court of Justice last January, which called on Israel to take immediate steps towards halting the "mass genocide" being committed against Palestinians across the Gaza Strip," in addition to relevant United Nations resolutions.

In response to the Spanish minister's words, Israel's embassy in Madrid condemned what it said were baseless allegations, accusing Madrid of hostile and antagonistic behavior. (end)

