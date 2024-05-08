Transport Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni met on Wednesday with her Egyptian counterpart, Lieutenant General Kamel al-Wazir and discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in land, maritime, and rail transportation fields.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the preparatory committee meetings of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, which kick off on Thursday in Cairo.Tahtamouni lauded the deep-rooted Jordanian-Egyptian ties and joint cooperation in various economic fields, especially transportation in its various sectors, noting the importance of holding such periodic joint meetings to enhance cooperation in transportation and other economic sectors for the benefit of the two countries.For his part, the Egyptian minister praised the regularity of holding joint technical committees in land and maritime transportation, stressing their role in strengthening the bonds of economic cooperation between Jordan and Egypt.Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh, who arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, is heading the Jordanian delegation participating in the meetings of the 32nd session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee.The delegation includes ministers of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, and Government Communication Muhannad Mubaideen.