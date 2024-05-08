Toastmasters Holds Annual Conference With Theme 'Embracing Excellence'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Toastmasters annual conference of Division E with the theme“Embracing Excellence” was conducted recently in Al Murjan Ballroom at Dusit, D2, Salwa Doha.

The conference was conducted successfully under the leadership of Division E Director Nirmala Raghuraman, DTM and conference chair DTM Krishnamurthy Nair.

District Director Ravishankar J, DTM, Program quality Director Sabeena MK DTM, Club grow Director Alarmel Mangai DTM and Past District Director, DD DTM Manzoor Mohiddin, DTM Rajeswar and many dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

Division E Director Nirmala Raghuraman, DTM opened the meeting and said:“Attitude is a choice, so pick a good one.” She emphasised everyone to pick a good attitude and embrace excellence. The special guest, Fatima Sultan Alkuwari highlighted the theme 'Embracing Excellence' in her keynote address. Her three-dimensional key points were: on personal development, growth is a lifelong process in a professional life, she accentuated that more than delivering results, making a meaningful impact, and leaving a lasting legacy is important and in relationships, embracing excellence is a journey of hope, self-discovery, and self mastering.

She concluded that embracing excellence is not about what we achieve but what we become in the process and thereby motivating others to do the same. She finished her keynote address by a quote that“the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra.”

After that, the divisional evaluation, table topics, and humorous and international speech contests commenced, which was thoroughly enjoyed and lauded by the audience.

The chief judges for the speech contests were Philip Cherian and Azeez Mohammad. The winners of different categories were announced and given prizes.

The winners of the contests are as following, with the first-place winner mentioned in the beginning of each: Evaluation – Amina Khanum, Mohammad Ajmal and Tariro Dorcas Matibiri; Humorous – Rabi Chandra Lamichhane, Shahinaz Kadavil and Vasuki Sathiyababu; Table Topics –Narendra Aryal, Thancy Ijas and Amina Khanum; International – Sonali Ghosh, Sudha Bhuvaneswaran and Mohammed Nayeem.