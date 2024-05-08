Digital Health Stocks In Play - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) Trends On Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL ) (OTCQX: WHTCF), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally.

The stock is trending and one of the top percentage gainers on The TSX following earnings news. The stock is trading at $3.8800, up 0.3000, gaining 8.3449% on the TSX. The stock had a morning high of $3.93.

WELL Health announced its interim consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

WELL achieved record quarterly revenue of $231.6 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 37% as compared to revenue of $169.4 million generated in Q1-2023. This growth was partially driven by organic growth of 13%

Canadian Patient Services revenue was $75.7 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 49% as compared to $50.9 million in Q1-2023.

WELL Health USA Patient and Provider Services revenue was $140.4 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 42% as compared to $99.2 million in Q1-2023.

SaaS and Technology Services revenue was $15.4 million in Q1-2024, a decrease of 20% as compared to $19.4 million in Q1-2023. This decrease was partially due to the sale of Intrahealth.

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) was $102.2 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 19% as compared to Adjusted Gross Profit(1) of $86.2 million in Q1-2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin(1) percentage was 44.1% during Q1-2024 compared to Adjusted Gross Margin(1) percentage of 50.9% in Q1-2023 and an improvement as compared to 43.7% in the previous quarter. The YoY decline in Adjusted Gross Margin percentage is mainly attributed to the acquisition of businesses with lower gross margin percentage in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $28.3 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 6% as compared to Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $26.7 million in Q1-2023.

Adjusted EBITDA to WELL shareholders was $21.4 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 4% as compared to Adjusted EBITDA to WELL shareholders of $20.6 million in Q1-2023.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Canadian business was $14.6 million in Q1-2024, an increase of 19% YoY

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $20.2 million, or $0.08 per share in Q1-2024, as compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $14.1 million, or $0.06 per share in Q1-2023.

