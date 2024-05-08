Beverage Stocks In Play - Another Coffee Stock On The Run - Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee.

The stock is trading at $3.3200, up $1.5900, gaining over 90%, with a day's high of $4.5199 on volume of over 100 million shares.

Is the coffee buzz for investors a trend? Yesterday saw gains for investors trading coffee company, NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE ), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company.

Reborn today announced a significant expansion into the China market through a strategic Master License Agreement with IAID Co., Ltd., a visionary architectural and interior design consulting firm. This agreement will introduce a flagship location in Guangzhou #73, situated in a central, historic district bustling with tourists. The site will feature a comprehensive brand center, setting the stage for future expansions into major cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen, China.

The joint venture combines Reborn Coffee's experience in retail coffee operations with IAID Co., Ltd.'s expertise in lifestyle design. Together, they aim to revolutionize the coffee culture in China, particularly in the vibrant Guangdong Province, which boasts a population of over 127.06 million.

Henry Hu, CEO of IAID Co., Ltd., and a well-respected figure in China's furniture design industry, expressed his enthusiasm for the new lifestyle social gathering venture, stating, "We are thrilled to join with Reborn Coffee's robust retail operation capabilities. Our collaboration is set to redefine the coffee scene by introducing a premium specialty coffee experience coupled with a high-quality, design-focused lifestyle social gathering. We are confident that this unique fusion will not only captivate the region but also propel Reborn Coffee to tremendous success in Guangdong Province."

News:

Research more beverage stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.