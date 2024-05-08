(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Build4Asia and Retail Asia Conference & Expo Kick Off Today Uniting Efforts for Innovation and Growth



HONG KONG, May 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Build4Asia and Retail Asia Conference & Expo (RACE) have officiallykicked off today at Hall 1BCDE of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, setting the stagefor knowledge exchange and solution sourcing within the building, security and retail industries resounding support from over 100 leading industry associations and media partners, theshows stand as a vibrant business hub where connections thrive and possibilities unfold,revolutionising the industries like never before.







This year, the three-day shows proudly feature over 1,100 exhibiting brands from around theworld, among which over 30% are new joiners. Their presence has added a layer of excitementand novelty to the show floor, bringing a wealth of creative ideas, diverse perspectives, andcutting-edge technologies to thousands of trade visitors.

Key Industry Players United at Grand Opening Ceremony

Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Dr Bernard Chan, JP, graced the stageas our esteemed guest of honour at the joint opening ceremony, underscoring the significance ofB2B exhibitions in driving business connections and economic growth. Joined by governmentrepresentatives, market leaders, industry associations and media partners, the grand openingmarked the beginning of an exciting 3-day journey filled with collaborations, inspirations andopportunities.

“By uniting retail, security and building professionals, the shows will present intelligentretail technologies, building solutions and sustainable practices to achieve smart andgreen living goals. Through solution showcase and knowledge exchange, stakeholderswill be equipped with tools, insights and partnerships they need to excel in the retail orbuilt environment.” said Ms Janice Lee, Event Director -Build4Asia and Retail AsiaConference & Expo, Informa Markets.

Build4Asia Paves New Paths for Sustainable Construction

As the flagship event of the first day, Build4Asia Conference gathered over 100 governmentrepresentatives, leading companies, associations and industry professionals to delve into“Advancing E&M Engineering Practices for Future Buildings”. Our opening keynote speaker MrPoon Kwok-ying, Raymond, JP, Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services of the Electrical andMechanical Services Department delivered an empowering address, encouraging industry playersto embrace the potential of smarter buildings. Other distinguished speakers delved into keythemes, including AI application in building inspection, modelling and control, MiC and MiMEPdesign and manufacturing, among other pertinent topics.

The Build4Asia/ESG Asia Forum has filled the day with enlightening discussions and invaluableinsights. Representatives from authoritative organisations and companies such as the Hong KongAssociation of Energy Engineers, Asian Institute of Intelligent Buildings, GBA Carbon Neutrality Association, BEAM Society Limited, The ESG Consortium and more will gather this afternoon toshare the latest trends and successful practices in the building industry, as well as to explore waysto achieve sustainability across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects.

In addition, Build4Asia 2024 collaborates with leading associations in the facility management andsecurity fields to present two new pavilions – IFMA Pavilion and Securitex Pavilion. Powered byInternational Facility Management Association Hong Kong Chapter, IFMA Pavilion presentstechnologies such as facility management software systems, IoT, AI and predictive analyticssolutions which will redefine the future of facility management. On day 2, the IFMA Integrate 2024Conference will take centre stage, convening over 1,000 delegates to explore sustainability effortswithin the architecture, engineering, and facilities management fields.

The Securitex Pavilion is comprised of five esteemed industry associations in the security sector,including the Chamber of Security Industry, the International Professional Security Association(Hong Kong), the Hong Kong Institute of Security, the Hong Kong Security Association, and theAsian Professional Security Association – Hong Kong Chapter, which collectively serve as theAdvisory Panel for the Asian Securitex Conference on day 2. With a shared commitment toadvancing Asia's security industry, the pavilion brings together the latest trends and insights forpractitioners to navigate the rapidly evolving security landscape.

Build4Asia also partners with Halo Energy to introduce the EV Truck Fever Zone, a pioneeringshowcase at the forefront of sustainable transportation. Proudly unveiling the first-ever under5.5-ton e-truck and Japanese e-truck in Hong Kong, the zone allows visitors to explore thesecutting-edge vehicles up close, demonstrating the role of electric vehicles in sustainable mobilityand their impact on shaping a greener future.

R ACE Unveils New Retail Concepts

As the all-time favourite discussion platform at RACE, the morning sessions in the Retail Tech &Experience Theatre drew an impressive crowd on Day 1, reflecting the retail industry's ferventappetite for innovation and knowledge. Key retail associations such as the Hong Kong BrandsAssociation, Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association and the Chartered Institute ofMarketing (Hong Kong) grabbed the spotlight on the first day, offering profound insights intotopics like digital transformation, sustainability, and ESG Agenda in the retail Industry. The theatrewill present a more diverse line-up on day 2 and 3, featuring industry leaders such as Hong KongCyberport, Tencent Cloud, HKTV Mall, to name but a few.

In addition to insightful seminars, RACE also showcases its commitment to fostering industrycollaboration and innovation through introducing two new pavilions. The Cyberport Pavilion,presented by the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, brings together aselection of promising start-ups and tech companies, which have made their debut at RACE toofficially enter the local retail market. From revolutionary technologies to ingenious businessmodels, these forward-thinkers offer visitors a first-hand glimpse into the future of the industry the demand for online shopping and immersive customer experiences continues to surge, thenew HKRTIA Pavilion emerges as a strategic response to this evolving retail landscape. Presentedby the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association, this pavilion serves as an interactive Retail Experience Zone, presenting trendsetting products and solutions such as AI chatbots, SaaS,robotics, to empower industry professionals to stay ahead of the competition.

The Adventure Continues

Day 2 and 3 of Build4Asia and Retail Asia Conference & Expo will be filled with more excitingelements that promise not to disappoint. Visitors can look forward to a stellar line-up of engagingsessions, insightful business negotiations, and interactive experiences which are set to elevate theenergy and excitement of the expo to new heights.

The shows are open to trade professionals and media only and visitors must be aged 18 or above.

