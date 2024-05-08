Qatar Airways Privilege Club Partners With Cardless

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme of the award-winning airline Qatar Airways, announced its partnership with Cardless, Inc., a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, to redefine travel rewards on everyday spends for its members in the US with the launch of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards.

These credit cards, powered by Visa, are now available for members to apply for and mark the debut of Qatar Airways Privilege Club in the US credit card space. Elevating members' lifestyle and travel experiences, cardholders will be able to collect Avios – the rewards currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club – on their everyday purchases and enjoy many exciting benefits.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, which has an annual fee of $499, has a matte metal design and offers industry-leading rewards. For every $1 spent with this credit card, cardholders will earn five Avios on Qatar Airways spends, three Avios on restaurant spends and one Avios on all other spends. Cardholders can also benefit from 24/7 concierge assistance, airport benefits, special upgrades at Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection properties, travel coverage, built-in purchase protection and much more. With only a select few Visa Infinite cards available within the US, Qatar Airways Privilege Club takes the lead as the first international airline loyalty programme to offer a Visa Infinite credit card in the US market.

With an annual fee of $99, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card offers exclusive benefits along with generous rewards. Members will earn four Avios on Qatar Airways spends, two Avios on restaurant spends, and one Avios on all other spends of every $1 with this credit card.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said:“As the loyalty programme to a leader in the aviation industry, we strive to uphold the same level of dedication in providing our members with the best benefits across the globe.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Cardless to introduce the first Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards in the US market, which also includes being the first international airline loyalty programme to offer a Visa Infinite credit card. This partnership with Cardless demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with pioneers in the financial technology industry to enhance the benefits for our Privilege Club members.”

Cardless Co-Founder, and President, Michael Spelfogel, said:“We are thrilled to unveil this strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and introduce their first credit cards in the US market. This collaboration underscores the synergies between our innovative financial solutions and Qatar Airways Privilege Club's commitment to enhancing the premium travel experience. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled benefits and convenience to our customers, facilitating their travels to world-class destinations around the globe.”