Persisting Pressure On Crypto

The crypto market has lost 2% of its capitalisation over the last 24 hours to $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin is losing 1.8%, Ethereum – 1.7%. Among the top altcoins, Solana is experiencing the biggest decline of 4%, while BNB has lost the least, just 0.5%.



Bitcoin is drawing its fourth consecutive declining candle on Wednesday, registering a sequence of lower intraday highs and lows. The previous resistance line is temporarily acting as support.



Ethereum is back to $3000, having been close to trading range support since late February. If the decline develops, we should pay attention to the dynamics near $2900. The break of this support will cause a drop to $2500-$2600 in the main scenario, where the previous consolidation area and the 200-day moving average are located.