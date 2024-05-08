EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM

freenet Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase of more than 5 %

freenet maintains dividend continuity in line with business success

Dividend per share increases by 5.4 % to EUR 1.77 (previous year: EUR 1.68)

Dividend yield 1 stands at 7.0 % Other agenda items adopted by a large majority Büdelsdorf, May 8, 2024 - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] held in Hamburg on May 8, 2024, a majority of 95.15 % voted in favor of the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 per share. A total of EUR 210.5 million (previous year: EUR 199.7 million) will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the 2023 financial year. This represents a 5.4% increase in dividends per share compared to the previous year and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The payment date is May 14, 2024. The dividend will be paid from the tax contribution account in accordance with Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz - KStG). The dividend is therefore paid out without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. In the opinion of the German tax authorities, the distribution reduces the acquisition cost of the shares for tax purposes. There is no tax refund or tax credit option associated with this dividend payment. In addition to the agenda item on the appropriation of net retained profits (agenda item 2), the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also approved all other agenda items by a large majority. A total of 40.65 % (initial presence incl. postal votes) of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further information on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 with the detailed voting results is available at fn/agm .

1 The dividend yield is calculated from the Dividend per share in relation to the closing price (Xetra) of the freenet share at the end of 2023.

