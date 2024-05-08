EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Annual General Meeting 2024 resolves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

Neu-Isenburg, May 8, 2024. Today, the shareholders of the JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). A total of 88% of JOST's share capital was represented at the AGM. The proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for fiscal year 2023 was approved (2022: EUR 1.40). Furthermore, shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2023 by a large majority. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements and Spall & Kölsch Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Kronberg, was appointed as the auditor of the sustainability report for the 2024 fiscal year. Furthermore, Dr. Stefan Sommer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JOST Werke SE, informed the AGM that Joachim Dürr's appointment as CEO of JOST Werke SE has been extended until 2029. Dr. Sommer said:“Joachim Dürr has successfully steered JOST through an extremely volatile and challenging market environment over the past five years. In times of global crises such as the corona pandemic, the subsequent instability of global supply chains and inflation-driven cost increases, JOST has grown strongly under his leadership, sustainably increasing its market positioning in international competition while at the same time improving its profitability.” Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said:“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and shareholders for their trust and look forward to continuing our successful work and collaboration in the future. Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board, we have paved the way for JOST's further sustainable and profitable growth. I am confident that we are well on our way to further increasing the value of our company for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.” The voting results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of JOST Werke SE can be found on the JOST Werke SE website at .



