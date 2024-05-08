EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results

Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG Publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

08.05.2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG Publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024

(Ludwigsfelde, 8 May 2024) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Massimo Garau (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2024 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2024 on

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the call, please register be -p Dial-in numbers for registered participants: Germany: +49 (0)30 232531508 UK: +44 (0)1635 598058 USA: +1 516-269-8975



The webcast for the conference call is available at: -p



If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:

There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day. The conference language is English.

About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) - Good for you, better for everyone - is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz B Corp is certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry. Contact: Veganz Group AG Massimo Garau CFO T: +49 (0)151 46569362 ...

08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Veganz Group AG An den Kiefern 7 14974 Ludwigsfelde Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 WKN: A3E5ED Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1899071



End of News EQS News Service