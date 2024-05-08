Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- Und Beteiligungs AG (Von East Value Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG - from East Value Research GmbH Classification of East Value Research GmbH to Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AGCompany Name: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AGISIN: AT0000827209Reason for the research: Updatefrom: 07.05.2024Target price: EUR 2.23Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Adrian KowollikWhile they were better than our estimates on the revenue and EBITDA level,Warimpex' EBIT and net income disappointed due to an unexpectedremeasurement loss of EUR 38.3m (thereof: EUR 36.7m in Russia), whichresulted from higher interest rates and lower expected rent income. Bothfactors currently affect the whole real estate sector. Positive was thesignificant improvement of operating cash flow, which more than doubled toEUR 24.8m, and the further reduction of net debt to EUR 212.6m (only 20% ofinterest-bearing debt is on variable rates and only 12.4% is short-term).Although the market environment for all real estate companies should slowlyimprove as central banks start lowering their interest rates, the main riskat WXF remains the high exposure to Russia (35% of Gross Asset Value, 62.1%of total turnover). Given a lower peer-group-based FV (EUR 2.66 vs, EUR3.23 before), we derive a new 12-months PT (50% NNNAV that we haveadditionally discounted by 50% due to the exposure to Russia, 50% peergroup) for Warimpex of EUR 2.23 (previously: EUR 2.69). Due to thecurrently difficult market environment we now only expect the opening ofnew office buildings (Mogilska IV, Chopin, West Yard and MC55) in2027E-2028E. In 2023, Warimpex' results were affected on the one hand by higheroccupancy and average prices at its hotels, first-time full consolidationof the fully occupied Avior (from January 2023) and c. 64% occupiedMogilska 35 (from November) buildings, and on the other an unexpected,significant remeasurement loss and weaker rouble. Total turnover equalledEUR 49.7m (+10.1% y-o-y, our estimate: EUR 48.5m), of which 62.1% (2022:62.9%) stemmed from Russia. While EBITDA (EUR 21.6m, +31% y-o-y, ourestimate: EUR 21.6m) was in-line with our estimate, EBIT (EUR -16.8m, 2022:EUR 59.2m, our estimate; EUR 18.8m) and net profit (EUR -23.8m, 2022: EUR42.8m, our estimate: EUR 4.5m) were much weaker. In terms of asset sales,in 2023 WXF sold 9.88% in the Palais Hansen Kempinski Hotel for EUR 3m the previous year, it generated proceeds of EUR 12.9m with the sale ofthe B52 office building. While WXF's equity ratio went down due to the loss in 2023, the companycontinued to reduce its net debt, the majority of which is long term andwith a fixed rate. Warimpex mainly finances its new projects with its highoperating cash flow from the rental of office buildings and operation ofhotels can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsAdrian KowollikEmail: ... Tel. +49 30 20609082-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

