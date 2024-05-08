Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Dräger Makes Sustainability And Quality An Executive Board Responsibility

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Sustainability

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger makes sustainability and quality an Executive Board responsibility

Dräger makes sustainability and quality an Executive Board responsibility Stefanie Hirsch will be appointed to the Executive Board as of July 1, 2024 Dräger is creating a new, additional Executive Board position for sustainability and quality. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG decided to appoint Stefanie Hirsch to the Executive Board as Chief Sustainability and Quality Officer as of July 1, 2024.

"Sustainability has always been deeply rooted in Dräger's corporate culture and is becoming increasingly important for the future. It is a cross-cutting topic and affects all processes and areas of our company. The same applies to quality, one of our four strengths and a cornerstone of our company. I am delighted to have Stefanie Hirsch as an experienced and committed colleague on the Executive Board." - Stefan Dräger, CEO of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. Stefanie Hirsch was born in Worms, Germany in 1975 and studied biotechnology at Mannheim University of Applied Sciences. She began her professional career at Abbott Diagnostics in the Research & Development department. This was followed by various management positions in the areas of Operations, Quality and Regulatory Affairs, including abroad. She has also worked at Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, a global provider of products and services for transfusion services and clinical laboratories, where she led the quality management and regulatory affairs teams in the company's international sales & service offices in the EMEA and Asia regions. Hirsch has been with Dräger since 2018 and is Head of Quality and Regulatory Affairs in Medical Technology. She has also been Head of Corporate Quality & Regulatory Affairs, including Global Environmental Health and Safety Management, since 2020.



Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,4 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit

