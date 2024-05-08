Invitation Webcast With Investors

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We would like to invite you as an investor to our

Webcast of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Subject:

Annual report 2023 and 1. Quarterly figures 2024





Date:

Wednesday 14/05/2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. CET

Presenters:

- Klaus D. Frers, CEO

- Dr. Martin Esser, Head of Finacce



Note on how to participate in the webcast:



You do not need to install any program. Please click on the webcast link below from your PC.

The webcast will then open in your internet browser.













Please select the option "Watch on the Internet instead".

After that, please click "join anonymously". The webcast will start and you will be able to follow the picture and sound of the presentation. Please make sure you have your speaker turned on.

Webcast-Link

Should you have any specific questions afterwards, we would be very pleased if you could send them by e-mail to ... .

You will receive a separate e-mail after the presentation.