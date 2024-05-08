Explore Credit Cards On Bajaj Markets For Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchases

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Explore a range of credit cards on Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 gold investments. Celebrate new beginnings and prosperity with gold purchases using credit cards for added convenience and flexibility.



Fulfil Akshaya Tritiya gold purchases with credit cards!





Bajaj Markets offers a user-friendly platform where users can browse and apply for credit cards catering to diverse needs. Here are a few lifetime-free options, along with their features, that individuals could consider:





1. IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card



Earn 4,000 reward points on yearly spends of Rs. 6 Lakhs or more

Get a complimentary Priority Pass membership for airport lounge access Make secure payments with a chip-based contactless card





2 .

AU Small Finance Bank Altura Credit Card





Get 5% cashback up to Rs. 150 on spends exceeding Rs. 2,500 in the first 60 days

Earn Rs. 50 cashback on monthly spends of at least Rs. 10,000 Enjoy 1% cashback on other purchases (up to Rs. 50/month)





3. Rupicard





Invest a minimum of Rs. 5,000 in an FD to get a secured credit card



Earn up to 7% p.a. as FD interest Get the credit card without income proof





Apply for a credit card online to purchase gold and enjoy the following benefits:





Enhanced Investment Power: Invest in larger gold quantities with increased buying power

Reward Points and Cashback: Earn valuable rewards on gold purchases

Convenience and Security: Enjoy safe and hassle-free transactions Build Your Credit Score: Responsible use could improve your credit score for future loans





On Bajaj Markets, users can explore credit card options to get started with their gold investment for Akshaya Tritiya 2024. Visit the official website or download the app to get started.





