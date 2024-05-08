SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Expects 2024 To Be Its Best Year Yet With Move To Significantly Expand Product Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SUIC CEO Hank Wang recently joined Bell2Bell Podcast host Stuart Smith to discuss the company's operations and business model, recent milestones, and plans for 2024 The venture financing and support company, through its I.Hart Group and Boom Fintech subsidiaries, has entered into agreements that set the stage for significant expansion SUIC's I.Hart Group recently signed a brand corporation agreement with 7-Eleven, expected to promote the company's long-term growth The company's Boom Fintech is working on financing that will support the creation of a revolutionary B2B financing platform and boost supply chain integration for suppliers SUIC expects to significantly expand its product markets, making 2024 its best year yet, according to Hank
SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a provider of research and development, venture financing, and investment for public and private companies, was featured in a recent episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast. SUIC CEO Hank Wang joined host Stuart Smith to discuss the company's operations and business model, recent milestones, and plans for 2024 ( ).
According to Mr. Hank, SUIC targets opportunities to enhance and streamline existing supply chain and financial processes. The company is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group, Ltd. USA (“Beneway USA”), which itself is the parent company of...
