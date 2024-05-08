EU Gives Airlines 30-Day Deadline Over Greenwashing Claims

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week, the European Union opened an inquiry into what are possibly

misleading greenwashing claims

by some airlines. These practices include claims that fuel emissions are offset by initiatives focused on sustainability. While the

airlines haven't been listed , the regulators involved are Spanish, Norwegian, Dutch and Belgian.

The European Union has given the airlines involved a 30-day deadline to present evidence that the claims made in their ads aren't misleading. The objective is to put an end to the growing trend of companies promoting their business, services and/or products as more environmentally...

Read More >>

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN