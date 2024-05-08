Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc.'S (NASDAQ: LTRY) Sports Expands Live Sports Broadcasting To KSA And UAE

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery's (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) subsidiary Sports, a leading digital sports content provider, today announced the latest expansion of its portfolio through securing the rights to broadcast the next three Extreme Fighting Championship (“EFC”) events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA”) and the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). According to the announcement, the new agreement includes the live broadcasting rights for EFC 113 on May 9, EFC 114 on June 6, and EFC 115 on July 11, 2024. The events will be broadcast live on the Sports platform, allowing fans in KSA and UAE to experience the excitement of EFC directly from their devices.“Our ongoing efforts to broaden access to premium sports events have now brought us into the world of mixed martial arts with EFC,” said Matthew McGahan, chairman and CEO of Sports.“This collaboration allows us to cater to the passionate fan base in the Middle East and expand our footprint in other high-demand markets.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery Inc.

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRY are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN