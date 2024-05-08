Investornewsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Files 8K For Second Tranche Of Funding From Oct. 5 Financing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage Group (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, has closed on the second tranche of funding from its convertible promissory note announced last October. According to the update, the aggregate gross proceeds from the second tranche are approximately $1.85 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.“This interim capital raise helps us rebuild and increase our inventory levels allowing us to service our valued customers and support significant gains in distribution and chain retail authorizations for all our brands,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's chairman and CEO.“We have announced numerous distribution and retail chain agreements recently, with more to come and it is critical to have sufficient inventory to support this expansion. Our view was the importance of timeliness combined with our experience and familiarity with this institution made this the right financing for this moment in time. With the CASH warrants priced at more than double, nearly triple the current share price, it's a clear indication that this institution sees SBEV as undervalued.”
About Splash Beverage Group Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, visit .
