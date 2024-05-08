(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , a junior mining company bringing an entirely different approach to the mining industry, released a statement noting the interest in copper and the recent increases in the price of the metal. The company is interested in copper and its role in electric vehicle development as well as reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and is developing its own copper project, Buck Lake. The statement noted that copper is instrumental in the commodities super cycle and that the world needs more copper, making exploration key in the supply. The company observed that its Buck Lake property, which is a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit (“VMS”)-style copper prospect with high-grade copper intersections in drill holes and channel samples, covers nearly 4,000 hectares and has multiple copper and zinc showings from past work and recent prospecting.“Although we are focused on gold, we have copper,” said Advanced Gold Exploration CEO James Atkinson in the press release.“Our Buck Lake Project consists of a partially drilled VMS-style of copper deposit. We are actively looking for a partner to join us in the exploration of this exciting project. This is an opportunity to continue to expand the known mineralization but also to apply modern exploration techniques to this large property with many mineralized occurrences. . . . We believe in the potential of the Buck Lake Property and, in the light of our newly stated focus on gold exploration, we will continue discussions with potential partners to advance the project freeing us to concentrate on our exciting gold projects.”

About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine. Rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing the value of those properties through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire. The company is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time but that have economic value at today's prices. Advanced Gold Exploration funds the reworking of historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value of a property. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that all parties incolved can advance in the shortest possible time frame. For more information, visit the company's website at

