Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2024 OUT: State Records Pass Percentage At 99.69 ;Check Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced SSLC result 2023-24 today at 3 pm. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools. This year the pass percentage is 99.69.

Around 71831 students secured A+ in all subjects. There has been an increase in the number of A+ scorers in all subjects over the previous year. Kottayam district has the highest pass percentage at 99.92 percent and Thiruvananthapuram district has the lowest pass percentage at 99.08 percent.

The minister also stated that the exam pattern will be changed from next year. The minimum marks will be prescribed in the written test. From next year, the examination will be conducted in a manner that a minimum of 12 marks are required in each subject. The minister added that an education conclave would be held to discuss the change.

After the official announcement, the results will be available on , , , , and gov.



The result will be available on the app as soon as the result is declared officially. The students can enter the register number in the link on the home page and you will get the results. The app posted through the cloud system uses an auto-scaling system that expands bandwidth as traffic increases. Therefore, the result will be available quickly without interruption. PRD Live, the official mobile app of the Information Public Relations Department is available on Google Play Store and App Store.



