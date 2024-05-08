Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Videos' Case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 14

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, embroiled in a case of alleged kidnapping, was on Wednesday (May 8) remanded to judicial custody until May 14. The scion of the JD(S) political dynasty, HD Revanna, is the son of party patriarch HD Deve Gowda and father of Prajwal Revanna, who faces accusations of sexual assault against several women.

Before his transfer to judicial custody, HD Revanna was held by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following his arrest on May 4 in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman. The victim levelled accusations against Prajwal Revanna, alleging sexual assault.

DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

Prajwal Revanna has attracted scrutiny after the Karnataka State Commission for Women flagged disturbing videos allegedly showing him engaging in sexual misconduct with multiple women. Fleeing to Germany amidst the scandal, the JD(S) leader has evaded summons issued by the SIT, intensifying the legal and political drama surrounding the case.

The emergence of the "obscene videos" featuring Prajwal Revanna coincided with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26, sparking controversy and triggering a flurry of accusations between rival political factions.

In response to the escalating tensions, a lookout notice and Blue Corner notice have been issued against Prajwal Revanna at all Indian airports, leveraging international cooperation through Interpol to track his whereabouts and activities as part of the ongoing investigation.

Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

Amidst the turmoil, HD Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna's uncle and former Karnataka Chief Minister, has alleged a conspiracy behind the sexual abuse allegations, implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy claimed that the Deputy CM distributed 25,000 pen drives containing the videos before the polls, intensifying the political intrigue surrounding the case.