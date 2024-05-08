Small Cap Bid Up Following Key Q1 Earnings Beat

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A %Biotech company is turning heads so far during Wednesday's premarket hours following the company reporting higher than expected revenue and EPS. According to a handful of releases, the company's EPS of $0.30 beat estimates by a staggering $0.32, and the revenue of $52.4M beat by $14M.

Traders were quick to rush and get their hands on shares of %RepareTherapeutics

(Nasdaq: $RPTX) as they are currently willing to buy at $$3.91/share (+19.21% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. It should be an exciting session for this small cap!

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision %Oncology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.