Top 8 News Of May 8: L&T Q4 Results, Sam Pitroda's Racist Analogy, Air India Express' 70 Flights Cancelled & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the day: On 8 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Sam Pitroda, has sparked a controversy with his statement, saying that people in the South India \"look like Africans,\" those in the East resemble \"Chinese\". L&T reported a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at ₹4,396 croreSam Pitroda's racist analogy sparks row; Congress distances itself, BJP slams itIndian Overseas Congress Chairman, Sam Pitroda, has sparked a controversy with his statement, saying that people in the South India \"look like Africans,\" those in the East resemble \"Chinese,\" and those in the West resemble \"Arabs.\" His comment was heavily slammed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Congress also distanced itself from Pitroda's comments. Read moreCivil aviation ministry seeks report after multiple flights of Air India Express cancelledAir India Express cancelled several flights after a section of cabin crew members reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, reported news agency PTI on Wednesday. The civil aviation ministry has sought a report. Read moreL&T Q4 Results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹4,396 crore; dividend declared; 5 key highlightsLarsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, reporting a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at ₹4,396 crore, compared to ₹3,987 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 15 per cent to ₹67,078.7 crore, compared to ₹58,335 crore reported in the year-ago period. Read moreSebi tells investment advisors to share social media details every 6 monthsThe capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a draft circular which carries the reporting format for investment advisors. The circular states that the investment advisors (IAs) are required to furnish to Sebi, information and reports as may be specified from time to time. Read moreKarnataka Police summons BJP leaders JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over tweet against SC/ST communityThe Karnataka Police summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and the party's IT-cell head, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday in connection with a tweet posted by BJP Karnataka allegedly against the SC/ST community. Read more'Dost Dost Na Raha': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Ambani-Adani jibeThe Congress party on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that they were silent on discussing Ambani and Adani. The party claimed that Rahul Gandhi had mentioned (Gautam) Adani 103 times and (Mukesh) Ambani over 30 times since April 2024. Read moreNon-veg thali turns costly in April as broiler chicken prices riseThe cost of home-cooked vegetarian meals stabilized in April after falling for four months in a row, while that of non-vegetarian meals increased sequentially due to the consistent rise in broiler chicken prices. Read moreIndia F24 GDP growth likely hit 8%, to grow 7% in FY25: CEA NageswaranIndia's economy likely expanded at 8% through fiscal year 2024 (FY24), and growth in the current year is projected at 7%, V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser to the government, said on Wednesday. Read more

MENAFN08052024007365015876ID1108189054