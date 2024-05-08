CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) 'Clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeats' is an acronym for CRISPR. CRISPR is a DNA sequence family found in prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea. These sequences originated from DNA fragments of bacteriophages that had infected the prokaryote previously. During successive infections, they locate and eliminate the DNA of bacteriophages with similar genetic makeup. Therefore, these sequences are essential to prokaryotes' antiviral (or anti-phage) defense system and provide acquired immunity.

Cas9, also known as "CRISPR-associated protein 9," is an enzyme that, using CRISPR sequences as a guide, recognizes and cleaves specific DNA strands complementary to CRISPR sequences. By combining Cas9 enzymes with CRISPR sequences, the CRISPR-Cas9 technique can be used to modify the genes of organisms. This editing technique has applications in fundamental biological research, creating biotechnological products, and treating diseases.

Market Dynamics

Introduction Of Anti-CRISPR Protein Drives the Global Market

Anti-CRISPR technology can enhance the precision and safety of CRISPR technology for both fundamental and clinical research. Introducing anti-CRISPR proteins is anticipated to provide a failsafe mechanism to prevent the technology's detrimental applications and precise control. Adopting anti-CRISPR proteins is anticipated to temporarily enhance or restrict gene activity or synchronize the choreographed activities of interconnected gene sets. This implementation of anti-CRISPR proteins is anticipated to be significant in the study and treatment of complex, multigene diseases. Therefore, introducing anti-CRISPR proteins is anticipated to increase the use of CRISPR and Cas gene-based technologies in treating significant diseases.

Expanding Gene and Cell Therapy Area Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Conventional genome editing technologies are inefficient, time-consuming, and labor-intensive; thus, they cannot keep up with the rapid development of genome modification. The introduction of CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease enables simple and precise genome editing as one of the primary applications of gene editing technologies. Gene and cell therapy would be directly impacted by using CRISPR. In addition, several gene therapy manufacturing facilities and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) have started investing in increasing their production capacity, which is anticipated to create tremendous opportunities for market participants.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Several U.S. and Canadian government initiatives support agricultural biotechnology research and the introduction of CRISPR-based plant products. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not regulate the first gene-edited mushroom product created using CRISPR technology, which encouraged its use. In addition, several pharmaceutical and seed companies are investing in growth strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand the pharmaceuticals and plant breeding markets, which may increase the demand for CRISPR technologies in these industries. For instance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced in June 2019 that it intended to expand its presence in gene editing by developing novel remedies for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. The proliferation of CRISPR technologies in China has significantly enhanced regional development. China maintains a dominant position in the CRISPR market due to its continuous application investment. China is increasingly investigating genome editing to develop medicines and has recently initiated several CRISPR-based clinical trials, particularly for cancer treatments. In addition to animal transplantation, Chinese researchers also employ this technology in agriculture and human transplantation. These factors are anticipated to expedite the growth of the Asia-Pacific market significantly.

Key Highlights



The global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market was valued at USD 2,246.40 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 8,811.78 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market is segmented into kits and enzymes, libraries, design tools, antibodies, etc. The libraries segment owns the highest market share.

Based on the product, the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market is segmented into cell line engineering, gRNA design, microbial gene editing, and DNA synthesis. The cell line engineering segment dominates the global market.

Based on application, the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market is divided into biomedical and agriculture.

The biomedical segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market is bifurcated into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academics and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs).

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market are AstraZeneca, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Precision Biosciences, Cibus, Lonza, Merck KGaA and others.

Market News



In January 2023, ERS Genomics reported that the CVC group had been awarded its first Canadian patent, CA 2872241, which includes wide claims to compositions and procedures for employing CRISPR/Cas9 in people, animals, plants, and microorganisms.

In March 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that they had signed

a new non-exclusive licensing agreement to utilize CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology, CRISPR/Cas9, to accelerate the research and development of Vertex's hypoimmune cell therapies for type 1 diabetes (T1D).



Global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market: Segmentation

By Product and Service



Product





Kits and Enzymes

Libraries

Design Tools

Antibodies





Service



Cell Line Engineering

GRNA Design

Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis







By Applications



Agricultural

Biomedical



By End-User



Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Academics and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN08052024004597010339ID1108189044