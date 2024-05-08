Azerbaijan Participates In Training On Islamic Banking, Finance In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In a collaborative effort between the Small and Medium BusinessDevelopment Agency (SMBDA) and the Participation Banks Associationof Turkey, a training initiative titled "Islamic Banking andFinance" took place in Istanbul aimed at enriching expertise andcompetencies within financial sectors, Azernews reports.

Attending the event were representatives from the Ministry ofEconomy, Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Entrepreneurship DevelopmentFund, SMBDA, and prominent banks of Azerbaijan. The program delvedinto various aspects such as distinguishing features betweenIslamic and conventional banking systems, utilization andprocedures of Islamic financial instruments, and strategies foracquiring and managing financial assets.

Additionally, participants had the opportunity to meet withregulatory authorities overseeing Turkiye's financial markets andinteract with seasoned industry professionals to glean insightsinto effective methodologies.

Upon completion of the training, attendees received certificatesacknowledging their participation and achievement.