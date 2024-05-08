Regional Military Administration: 679 People Still Live In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region is almost destroyed, with 679 people still living there.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

“The town of Chasiv Yar is almost destroyed. Unfortunately, 679 people still live there and have no desire to leave,” Filashkin said.

According to him, it is becoming more and more difficult to bring humanitarian aid to the city every day, as all roads are being shelled by the enemy. Police units, rescuers, and international partners can enter the city only at night or in the morning.

The head of the RMA added that about 1,000 people remained in the Krasnohorivka community.

As reported, as of May 4, 681 residents remained in Chasiv Yar, no children among them.