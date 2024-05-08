OIC Welcomes Bahamas Island's Decision To Recognize State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed, Wednesday, the decision of the Bahamas Island to recognize the State of Palestine.

OIC noted that this important step is in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, contributes to affirming the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and supports their just cause.

In a statement on its official website, OIC expressed appreciation of such stances that support international efforts aimed at ending Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian land since 1967, including Al-Quds, and push in the direction of achieving justice and freedom for the Palestinian people.

The OIC also renewed its call to all states of the world to recognize the State of Palestine, in support of the international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region on the basis of the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

On Tuesday, the Bahamas Foreign Ministry announced that its Cabinet has decided to formally recognize Palestine as a state, and supports legal right of Palestinian people 'to freely determine their political status'. (end)

fn













MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108188919