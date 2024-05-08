UK To Expel Senior Russian Diplomat Over Malign Activity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 8 (KUNA) -- Britain on Wednesday said it would expel Russia's defense attachأ©' and strip immunity off of some properties belonging to Moscow on grounds of "malign activity."

"We will expel the Russian defence attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer," Home Secretary James Cleverly told parliament, while diplomatic premises status from several Russian-linked properties will be removed.

On other measures introduced, he said London plans to impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including slashing the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in Britain.

The new measures come after a wide array of sanctions London has imposed on entities linked to Moscow, with the recipients being individuals, banks and other firms. (end)

