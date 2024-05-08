3Rd Mass Grave Uncovered In Shifa Medical Complex In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 8 (Petra) -Medical teams uncovered a third mass grave inside Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza and recovered bodies of 49 martyrs so far, government media office in Gaza announced.In a press statement Wednesday, the office said a total of 7 mass graves were discovered by medical teams inside Gaza hospitals and 520 Gazan martyrs were recovered so far.The office held the U.S. administration, the international community, and the occupation fully responsible for the mass graves and the blatant aggression against humanity.In this regard, the office noted Israeli occupation still has the green light to continue crimes against humanity with full U.S. support.The office called on all free countries to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop its genocidal war and attacks against Gaza health sector and hospitals and open an independent international investigation into the occupation's crimes against humanity.