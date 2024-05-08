KAFD Launches New Cycle Of Youth Learning Through Travel Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) launched a new cycle of "Learning through Travel" project, which provides support for youth participation in international events and seminars by fully or partially paying costs of travel tickets and visas.According to a KAFD statement Wednesday, the project aims to streamline participation of "distinguished" youth in related extracurricular activities to engage in diverse experiences, provide interaction opportunities, acquire new skills, and unleash youth's energies to serve their local communities and benefit from "qualitative" opportunities.Within specific conditions and criteria, the KAFD said the project targets "talented and creative" youth between the ages of 16-40 years by supporting their participation in cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial activities and events, as well as information technology, environment, tourism and human development sectors.Additionally, the project will enable youth to represent Jordan in Arab and international sport tournaments, provided that the applicant obtains an official invitation or acceptance to participate in these events.Youth wishing to receive support can fill out an application on the link kafd) throughout 2024.The KAFD will fully or partially cover costs of tickets and visas, based on the applicant's total scores of the committee's assessment during a personal interview, the statement said