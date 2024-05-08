25 BRS Mlas Will Join Congress On June 5, Says Telangana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday claimed that 25 MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will join the ruling Congress on June 5.

The Congress leader predicted that the BRS would get not more than two Lok Sabha seats from the state in the elections and the party would get emptied as 25 MLAs will switch loyalties to Congress soon after declaration of results of Lok Sabha polls.

The BRS, which lost power to Congress in Assembly elections held in November 2023, has already lost three MLAs to the ruling party.

Venkat Reddy also claimed that six BRS candidates in Lok Sabha elections approached him, seeking to join the Congress.

The minister also exuded confidence that Congress will win 12 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He said the party high command has given them a target of 15 seats.

"We are definitely winning 12 seats. There is tough competition for a couple of seats. We will figure out those as well," he said.

Addressing a meet the press programme, he stated that Revanth Reddy will remain the Chief Minister for the next 10 years.

The Congress leader said with the delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats in the state will go up 154 from the present 119. He was confident that Congress would win 125 seats after the delimitation.

Venkat Reddy also accused BRS leader K. Kavitha of bringing a bad name to Telangana with her "involvement" in the Delhi liquor scam.