Alsulaiman Group Fosters Creativity and Sustainability at the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale with Alsulaiman IKEA

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 8 May 2024 - Alsulaiman Group, through its subsidiary Alsulaiman IKEA, is a proud partner of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale‘s second edition, artistically directed by Ute Meta Bauer under the theme "After the Rain,". The event is taking place at the JAX District in Diriyah until May 24, 2024.

The Biennale, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest showcases of contemporary art, now in its second edition, brings together 177 works by 100 artists from over 40 countries around the world and has attracted over 150,000 visitors to date.

As a subsidiary of Alsulaiman Group, IKEA plays a crucial role in the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale by contributing to both functional and aesthetic attributes of the exhibition. IKEA's furniture is strategically integrated into some of the Biennale's installations, creating versatile and visually appealing spaces for art to be showcased.

Through its contribution IKEA continues to build on its influence on creativity, innovation and sustainability. Several artists, including the renowned Suzann Victor, utilised IKEA products in their creations, transforming everyday items into captivating artworks. Victor's "Strike" sculpture, for example, repurposes IKEA vases to create a spectacular musical exhibit. When visitors gently strike the water-filled vases, they create a harmonious melody, enhancing the exhibit’s appeal.

“At Alsulaiman Group, our partnership with the Diriyah Biennale Foundation is a testament to our commitment to functionality, sustainability, and inspiring creativity,” said Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group. “Through our support for the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, we aim to showcase how our furniture is not just functional but also serves as a canvas for creativity, inspiring artists and visitors alike to see the potential in everyday objects. Our focus on sustainability is central to our participation, as we demonstrate how simple changes, like repurposing furniture or using sustainable materials, can have a positive impact on the environment.”

The partnership between Alsulaiman Group and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation also emphasises the importance of art in promoting cultural understanding exchange. By supporting initiatives like the Diriyah Biennale, Alsulaiman Group and Alsulaiman IKEA are contributing to the cultural enrichment of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Empowering Creativity Through Education

In addition to its support for the exhibition, Alsulaiman IKEA will also be hosting educational workshops at the JAX District.

These workshops, designed for both children and adults, focus on furniture design, reuse, and recycling, aligning with Alsulaiman Group's commitment to sustainability. Participants will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity and learn how to repurpose IKEA products, contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle and fostering environmental consciousness.

The workshops will take place in the month of May at the JAX District. Open to artists, creators, and enthusiasts alike, these workshops offer a unique opportunity to engage with the intersection of art, design, and sustainability.

The workshops will include a Furniture Design Master Class (12th, 13th, and 14th May), where participants will explore IKEA's Democratic Design philosophy, focusing on functionality, aesthetics, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Led by local experienced instructors and supported by IKEA's knowledge providers, participants will engage in a dynamic learning experience, gaining insight into the world of product creation and design.

Additional workshops at the event cater to diverse age groups and interests, such as "Little Splashes" (15th May) designed for children aged 6-11. For adults, the "Revive & Renew" (20th May) workshop offers insights into upcycling and revitalising existing furniture pieces, promoting sustainability through creative reuse. Participants of all ages can enjoy "Crafting with Nature" (21st May) a workshop that encourages the creation of home accessories from natural materials, fostering a deeper connection with the environment. These workshops are designed to be engaging and fun; inspiring participants to rethink their approach to sustainability and recycling.





MENAFN08052024007640016455ID1108188867