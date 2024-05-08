Drag Reducing Agent Market Size, Trends & Growth Analysis 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Drag Reducing Agent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Drag Reducing Agent Market Share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Drag Reducing Agent Market?



The global drag reducing agent market size reached US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 2.1 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.



What are Drag Reducing Agent?



A drag reducing agent (DRA) is a chemical substance incorporated into liquids, typically hydrocarbons, with the purpose of diminishing frictional resistance or drag within pipelines, leading to improved flow efficiency. Also recognized as flow improvers or pipeline drag reducers, these agents alter the fluid dynamics by modifying the boundary layer of the flowing liquid, thereby minimizing turbulence and facilitating smoother transportation. Particularly significant in industries such as oil and gas, where efficient fluid conveyance is vital, DRA’s enhance pipeline throughout, decrease pumping requirements, and lower energy consumption. Their advantages are particularly pronounced in pipelines dealing with high-viscosity fluids or covering long distances, contributing to heightened operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in fluid transport systems.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Drag Reducing Agent industry?



The drag reducing agent market growth is driven by various factors. The market for drag reducing agents (DRAs) is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by the growing demand for efficient and cost-efficient solutions in the transportation of fluids through pipelines. Industries, particularly in oil and gas, are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role of DRAs in optimizing pipeline operations by reducing friction and turbulence, thereby improving flow efficiency and throughout. This market expansion is driven by the global increase in pipeline infrastructure, a growing emphasis on energy conservation, and ongoing advancements in DRA technologies. Major industry players are actively engaged in research and development to introduce innovative formulations that cater to diverse industry needs. Given the escalating focus on sustainable and cost-effective fluid transportation, the DRA market is poised for sustained growth across various sectors, contributing to enhanced pipeline performance and operational effectiveness. Hence, all these factors contribute to drag reducing agent market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Type:



Polyacrylamide-based DRAs

Polymers-based DRAs

Surfactants-based DRAs



2. By Application:



Crude Oil Flow Assurance

Refined Product Transportation

Slurry Flow in Mining

Other Applications



3. By End-Use Industry:



Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Water Treatment

Others



4. By Flow Regime:



Laminar Flow

Turbulent Flow



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Rest of Asia Pacific



3. Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)

Rest of Europe



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. The Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. BASF SE

2. Flowchem

3. Clariant AG

4. Baker Hughes

5. Nalco Champion

6. Innospec Inc.

7. LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc.

8. Halliburton Company

9. Schlumberger Limited

10. The Lubrizol Corporation



