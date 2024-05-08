Commercial International Bank – Ratings and Outlook Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial International Bank (CIB) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Negative.



CIB is the largest listed Egyptian entity and private sector bank, with strong retail and corporate franchises and a diversified shareholder base which includes many international investors. Key credit strengths include a strong management team with a good track record of being able to successfully manage the Bank during periods of economic stress – something that will be increasingly important in the current difficult operating environment. Financial metrics covering asset quality, liquidity and capitalisation are all currently either sound or good – but some could come under pressure should economic conditions in Egypt again worsen. Profitability remains good at both the operating and net levels. Large negative fair value charges through OCI relating to government securities meant a sharp fall in TCI in 2022 but this reversed in 2023, with TCI rising by 10x to EGP26bn. Due to its systemic importance, we expect that, in case of need, the Bank would receive a moderate degree of extraordinary support from the Egyptian authorities. While CI believes the willingness of the government to provide support remains high, its financial capacity is deemed moderate as indicated by Egypt’s sovereign ratings (‘B’/‘B’/Negative).



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. Although the ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the BSR as the latter is constrained by Egypt’s sovereign LT FCR. CIB’s LT FCR does not meet our criteria for being rated above the sovereign. Egypt’s operating environment risk reflects its high sovereign risk profile.



The Bank’s leading position amongst private sector banks in a market dominated by two very large state-owned entities reflects the strength of its franchises and quality of management. CIB’s sound capital adequacy, high profitability at the operating and net levels, sound liquidity and strong aggregate loan-loss reserve (LLR) cover underpin its inherent financial strength as reflected by the CFS rating of ‘bb+’. There are however two caveats relating to capital adequacy. The first is that CIB’s strong headline ratios are in part a reflection of the zero-risk weighting to Egyptian government debt and Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) holdings. Leverage ratios are therefore probably a better gauge of capital strength – those for CIB remain satisfactory despite some slippage since end-2021. The second is that CIB has a significant amount of FX-denominated loan assets on its balance sheet. As the EGP depreciates, the associated risk weighted assets (RWAs) automatically rise. Although the pace of EGP depreciation appears to have been slowed considerably, a resumption remains a possibility; were this to happen, capital ratios could come under renewed pressure.



In a challenging credit risk environment, CIB’s concentration of credit exposure in low rated government securities (a common feature of most Egyptian banks), and systemic foreign currency liquidity risks are credit weaknesses. In the case of CIB, balances at the CBE have also grown sharply, adding to overall exposure to the sovereign. High dependence on interest income from government securities, together with the attendant exposure to interest rate risk, are also credit challenges, although CI believes that the Bank has demonstrated its ability to prudently manage such risks.



As is commonly the case in the Egyptian banking sector, the Bank’s loan portfolio continues to be small relative to the balance sheet size due to substantial holdings of government securities and placements with other banks. Notwithstanding a sharp uptick in NPL growth in 2021 and the subsequent more rapid growth until 2023, CIB has been able to maintain satisfactory loan asset quality and loan-loss absorption metrics through complete economic cycles, while still keeping the cost of credit at moderate levels. While the economic pressures facing Egypt have not so far shown up in the form of more rapid NPL accretion across the sector as a whole. However, asset quality tends to be a lagging indicator; the effects may be more marked this year or in 2025. However, the Bank has a strong position as lender to multinationals operating in Egypt, to large Egyptian corporates and to government sector companies; this franchise should limit loan asset quality pressures to some extent. We therefore expect NPLs to remain manageable, with the Bank’s satisfactory capital and good operating profitability providing effective buffers. Stage 2 loans are still significant at almost 28% of gross loans in 2023 but this is partly reflective of management’s conservative assessment of industry risk profiles.



The Bank’s robust earnings record and ongoing capacity to absorb arising risks is a major credit strength. Over the years, CIB’s high operating profitability has been underpinned by its wide, and above sector median, net interest margin (NIM) and good cost-to-income ratio (CIR). The Bank continued to perform well in 2023. CIB aims to continue to grow retail and SME CASA balances to control funding costs and counter any future pressure on NIM; in the short term, a rising interest rate environment has helped to widen NIM. Given CIB’s Institutional Banking franchise, it should be possible to maintain provisioning expenses at near normal levels unless the economy weakens dramatically.



The funding profile continues to be sound, with the asset base almost wholly funded by customer deposits and equity. There is minimal reliance on interbank funding; the interbank ratio was a strong 271% at end-2023. Given a low loan-to-deposit ratio, CIB’s main interest in deposit gathering continues to be focused on attracting lower-cost retail money. Nonetheless, customer deposits continue to grow at a satisfactory pace, leaving the Bank with good liquidity metrics. Liquid asset buffers remain high, with Egyptian government debt making up a sizeable portion of liquid assets; holdings of government bonds are liquid and local currency securities can be easily repo’d with the CBE or in the interbank market. Customer deposit concentration is at an acceptable level.



As noted above, capital continues to provide a reasonably strong buffer and the CAR and CET-1 ratios have been maintained at satisfactory levels – and well above both the regulatory minimum and the sector average for many years. Internal capital generation rate is good. Since CIB’s ownership is widely held, the ability to raise new capital from existing shareholders in times of need may be less certain than for a bank with a single strong foreign (or Egyptian government) majority shareholder. In this context, we consider as being positive the arrival in Q2 22 of a subsidiary of an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund as the largest (18.4%) single shareholder. Leaving this development aside, as Egypt’s largest (and most actively traded) listed company, we consider it likely that CIB should be able raise equity from the capital markets if necessary.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Negative, indicating that CI expects these ratings to be lowered by one notch over the next 12 months in line with the expected movement in the sovereign’s rating.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by the sovereign’s rating, we do not expect an upward change in these ratings or their Outlook unless either the rating or outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is now seen as being a possibility within a 12-18 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



CIB’s ratings could be lowered by more than one notch over the next year if Egypt’s sovereign ratings are lowered by more than one notch. This is however now seen as being unlikely given the increased external support that Egypt is receiving from the IMF, from the EU and from GCC countries in the form of FDI.





About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1990. The ratings were last updated in March 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



