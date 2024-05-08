Challenge to Change Calls for Urgent International Support to Address Psychosocial Crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN- The PR Company) As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, Challenge to Change, a charity dedicated to supporting Arab women, is calling for urgent international intervention to address the profound psychosocial impact on the people of Gaza, particularly children. The current conflict has created a traumatic environment where the civilian population is subjected to ongoing shelling, displacement, and severe deprivation.



"For six months now, the civilian population here in Gaza has been enduring shelling, explosions, drones, displacement, injuries, loss, illness, starvation, and constant fear, grappling with feelings of anxiety, trauma, and uncertainty," said Malak, a psychologist in Gaza. "Our children sadly are paying the heaviest price. Most of them have experienced two to five wars, but this one is exceptionally intense and devastating."



This ongoing turmoil has placed an immense strain on Gaza's already fragile mental health services, which are now at risk of total collapse. Dr. Iman, another psychologist in Gaza, shared, "As psychologists, our efforts are focused on easing the pain and suffering. However, we are unable to influence the political landscape. Regrettably, our voices are not heard."



Challenge to Change underscores the urgent need for international assistance and a permanent ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of the mental health crisis. " The full impact of this devastating war is yet to be understood, but its immediate and long-term effects on the mental health of the people and especially the children would no doubt be catastrophic” said Noor, a psychologist in Gaza.



The charity's founder and president, Dina Bseisu, emphasizes the importance of a multifaceted approach to tackle the complex trauma in Gaza. “Investing in trauma-informed care, psychosocial support services, and community-based interventions is essential to address the complex mental health needs of the people in Gaza and to promote healing and resilience in the face of adversity.”



Kholoud, another psychologist in Gaza, explains the challenge of addressing trauma when there's no safe escape from the war zone. "The first step in healing from trauma involves removing the individual from the traumatic environment. Unfortunately, in Gaza, nowhere is safe," she said.



Despite the dire conditions, the resilience of Gazans and the dedication of local mental health professionals remain inspiring. Dr. Randa, a psychotherapist in Gaza, expressed gratitude to the international community for their support, "I want to express our eternal gratitude to the foreign medical personnel treating our wounded and sick, and to the US students and lecturers, and all the people around the world who are supporting us and standing with us against injustice and genocide."



Challenge to Change's Programs Director, Sabia Sabbagh Dibe, urges collective action to address the crisis: "Behind the headlines of conflict lies a profound humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The resilience of Gazans facing relentless adversity is awe-inspiring, but we cannot afford to overlook the silent suffering of the people. With collective action and solidarity, we can rebuild shattered lives and restore dignity to those who've endured so much.”



Challenge to Change calls on the international community to step up support for the people of Gaza and urges governments and organizations to invest in mental health services, psychosocial support, and community-based interventions to help those affected by the ongoing conflict.





