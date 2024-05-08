Renault Express Van: Unbeatable Pricing Offer

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 7 May 2024: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, presents an exciting deal on the Renault Express Van with its new pricing offer.



Known for its practicality, spaciousness, and functionality, the Express Van is now available at a more appealing monthly rate of AED 799. This adjustment reflects Arabian Automobiles' commitment to offering competitive rates without compromising on quality or performance.



The vehicle is tailored to meet the demands of both businesses and individuals, emphasizing efficiency, reliability, and low total cost of ownership. It comes with Eco-leader engines coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission, optimizing performance for various driving requirements and providing optimal power and efficiency. Safety features are comprehensive, including anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control, and front airbags, ensuring driver and passenger security during travel.



Comfort and convenience have not been overlooked, with a cabin designed for improved ergonomics and adjustable settings to accommodate drives of all sizes. The Express Van's cargo area is not just spacious but also designed for practicality, efficiently catering to diverse transport needs. With a cargo capacity of up to 780 kg, it ensures convenience and ample space for goods while practical elements such as protective trim and built-in storage compartments further enhance durability.

Boasting a substantial cargo volume of up to 3.3 cubic meters, along with a best-in-class 1.91 m floor loading length ratio and a 716mm side-sliding door width, it becomes the perfect ally for businesses aiming to streamline their operations.







