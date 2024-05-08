Unveil Sony’s tech surprises this Mother’s Day

(MENAFN- BPG Group) What to gift your techie mom? We’ve got a range of cool gadgets for the photography enthusiast, the movie buff and the audiophile. Sony’s products are packed with innovative features that is set to deliver immersive and unforgettable experiences this Mother’s Day!



Sony ZV-1 II vlog camera for the mom who likes to capture special moments

Ideal for moms who love capturing every moment, from group selfies to expansive cityscapes, the ZV-1 II vlog camera is a perfect fit. Its wide-angle 18mm2 lens can capture a broader field of view than the human eye, effortlessly fitting everyone or everything in the frame. Whether indoors or outdoors, this lens transforms ordinary scenes into dynamic footage.

Being small and lightweight, the ZV-1 II is as portable as a smartphone, fitting easily into a handbag for on-the-go shooting convenience.

The Sony ZV-1 II vlog camera retails at AED 3299.00



Sony SRS-XG300 and SRS-XB100 portable wireless speakers for the active mom

For the outdoorsy or fitness-loving mom, Sony's SRS-XG300 X-Series portable wireless speaker is a perfect match. With IP67 water resistance and rustproof construction, it's built to withstand outdoor adventures. Boasting 25 hours of battery life, quick charging, and a convenient retractable handle, it's a versatile companion. Alternatively, consider the Sony SRS-XB100, a compact speaker delivering impressive surround sound and effortless Bluetooth pairing with Android™ devices. Both gifts promise hassle-free enjoyment and exceptional performance for tech-savvy moms.

The Sony SRS-XG300 retails at AED 1299.00 and SRS-XB100 portable wireless speakers retail at AED 239.00.



Sony X90L Bravia TV for the host

If your mom loves hosting friends for weekend movie marathons, the Sony X90L is the ultimate gift. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™ and a newly designed local dimming structure, scenes come alive with vibrant clarity. The XR Contrast Booster ensures precise light balance across the screen, delivering brighter highlights and deeper blacks for a captivating viewing experience. She can now experience effortless browsing with the voice search function, making finding her favorites a breeze. Whether she's busy or occupied with a toddler, she can simply say the title or genre or use voice commands like "find action movies" for seamless navigation elevating her movie nights with ease and convenience.

The Sony X90L 65-inch Bravia TV retails at AED 5499.00.



Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for the audiophile mom

For moms who prioritize top-notch sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones are the ultimate choice for an exceptional listening journey. Featuring the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Integrated Processor V1, and multiple microphones, these headphones ensure an immersive, distraction-free audio experience. Whether she's practicing yoga or unwinding with her favorite music, the WH-1000XM5 headphones effectively block out a greater range of high and mid-frequency sounds, elevating her listening pleasure to new heights.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones retail at AED 1799.00.







