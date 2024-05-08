Capital.com’s client trading volumes surpass USD1 trillion in 2023

(MENAFN- Capital) LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, 07 May, 2024– Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group, has today announced that total client trading volumes reached more than $1.2 trillion in 2023. This is a rise of 53% from a year earlier and marks the first time client trading volumes have breached the $1trn mark since the company's inception in 2016. This achievement speaks to Capital.com's ability to remain resilient and entrepreneurial even amid uncertainties across the wider market.

Affirming this strong and sustained growth trajectory, Capitalhas earned itself the much coveted top spot on the 2023 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings for the 3rd consecutive year. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme celebrates and recognises the fastest-growing technology companies that have their headquarters either in the Middle East or Cyprus. Capital.com, was ranked the #1 fastest growing technology company among 50 nominees with an unprecedented revenue growth rate of 4011% over the last four years.

Commenting on the award win, Ariel Segev, Group Chief Financial Officer, Capital.com, said:

“It is a great honour to be recognised as the fastest growing tech company at the DME Fast 50 for the 3rd year in a row. This win demonstrates our tenacity and resilience as a high-growth fintech company and we are extremely lucky to have our headquarters in a dynamic and thriving tech hub such as Cyprus. With its conducive, business-friendly ecosystem, deep talent pool and facilitative legislation, Cyprus is the ideal jurisdiction for tech scale-ups such as ours to supercharge their growth strategies.”

This industry win coincides with more recent growth reported across the Capitalplatform. In Q1 2024, total global trading volumes on the platform reached $337bn. Over the same period, the number of active traders on the platform was up 17% from the previous quarter. The vast majority of trading volumes came from clients in the Middle East, followed by Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The top two most traded markets by volume on the platform in Q1 2024 were indices and commodities. More than 79% of total volumes traded across the platform in Q1 found its way into index-related markets, specifically the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq-100), US30, DE40 and the US500.

Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital.com, said:

“The hype around semi-conductors was carried into Q1 2024 which helped boost tech stocks and the US Tech companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Traders also shifted their mentality in Q1 and started to welcome the resilience in the US economic data, moving away from the ‘good-data-is-bad’ rhetoric that dominated most of 2023. This allowed stocks to move to new highs even if it meant the Federal Reserve was less likely to start cutting rates."

Over the same period, trading volumes in commodity markets accounted for 58% of total volumes traded, making it the second most heavily traded market by volume on the Capitalplatform. Trading volumes were largely concentrated in gold and crude oil.

“Risk appetite was strong throughout most of the quarter, a key driver of the rally in equities. That said, escalations in geopolitical tensions led investors to diversify their portfolios, causing gold to appreciate over 10% in the first three months of the year as safe-haven demand increased. Meanwhile, continued attacks on Russian refineries and fears about tight supply stemming from the conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher,” added Hathorn.





