Muthoot Microfin posts highest-ever AUM at Rs. 12,193.50 crore; full year profit swells 2.74x as company delivers on all key indicators

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th May 2024: Muthoot Microfin Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTMF, BSE: 544055), among India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI), focused on providing micro-loans to women entrepreneurs with a focus on rural regions of India, today announced its audited financial performance for the fourth quarter and twelve months of the financial year 2023-24.



Business Highlights: FY24

• GLP grew by 32.42% YoY from Rs. 9,208.30 crore to Rs. 12,193.50 crore; company reports highest ever disbursement of Rs. 10,661.59 crore

• MML Forays into Telangana; operating in 19 states with 353 districts

• Borrower base grew by 20.92% YoY from 27.73 lakhs to 33.53 lakhs across 1,508

branches. The branch count grew by 28.67% YoY

• Concluded a landmark ECB deal, raising USD 75 million (Rs. 622 crores) from multiple international banks

• Recognized as the "Microfinance Company of the Year" at the prestigious ET Business Awards 2024.

• Credit Rating: A+/Stable and grading M1C1 by CRISIL.



Financial Highlights: FY24

• Total income increased by 58.02% YoY from Rs. 1,446.34 crore to Rs. 2,285.49 crore

• Net interest income (NII) increased by 55.66% YoY from Rs. 874.40 crore to Rs. 1,361.10 crore

• Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 75.11% YoY from Rs. 436.19 crore to

Rs. 763.80 crore

• Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 174.32% YoY from Rs. 163.89 crore to Rs. 449.58 crore



• The GNPA of the Company is at 2.29% as against GNPA of 2.97% a year ago, NNPA stood at 0.35% as against 0.60% last year. The GNPA improved by 68 bps and NNPA by 25 bps. Collection Efficiency at 98.4% up 260 bps

• Robust liquidity of Rs. 957.66 crore of unencumbered cash and cash equivalents, 8.26% of the total assets alongside unutilized sanctions totalling Rs. 2,119 crores.

• Healthy capital position with a CRAR of 28.97%

• 26.33% of our collections are via digital channels such as UPI/Customer App, while 100% disbursements are entirely executed digitally.





Financial Highlights: Q4 FY24

• Total income increased by 45.80% YoY from Rs. 448.17 crore to Rs. 653.42 crore

• Net interest income (NII) increased by 47.02% YoY from Rs. 272.11 crore to Rs. 400.06 crore

• Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 62.66% YoY from Rs. 150.09 crore to

Rs. 244.14 crore

• Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 26.65% YoY from Rs. 94.56 crore to Rs. 119.76 crore









