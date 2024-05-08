Godrej & Boyce innovates a High-Temperature Brazing Process for Aero Engines for the first time in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07th May 2024: Godrej & Boyce, announced that its business Godrej Aerospace, is developing a high-temperature brazing process crucial for Aero Engine performance, marking a first for India. This significant stride aligns seamlessly with Godrej Aerospace's steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence, reaffirming the business's commitment to fostering indigenous capabilities within India's aerospace landscape. The successful development of this brazing process not only adds a crucial capability to India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem but also reduces dependency on foreign technologies.

The high-temperature brazing process being developed by Godrej Aerospace serves a crucial need in the aerospace industry, particularly in the realm of Aero Engine technology. Aero Engines operate in extreme conditions of heat and pressure, relying on turbine rotor blades to withstand intense temperatures while maintaining optimal performance. The business is developing a high-temperature brazing process for plugging the tip and root openings of the cast Turbine Rotor Blade of Aero Engine that supports the ceramic core used for producing the serpentine cooling passage in the blade. These cooling passages are needed for the flow of cooling air in the Turbine Rotor Blade. Godrej Aerospace's successful development of this high-temperature brazing process will be another milestone in its ongoing journey of technological innovation.

Maneck Behramkamdin, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, said, "This milestone represents a significant leap forward in India's aerospace capabilities. By developing this process indigenously, we are not only meeting the stringent requirements of modern aerospace technology but also showcasing India's potential in advanced manufacturing techniques."

________________________________________





MENAFN08052024005232011781ID1108188754