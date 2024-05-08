Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 8th May 2024





The GCC stock markets were mostly positive today as the ongoing earnings season supported the general market, potentially facilitating a rebound despite the continuous decline in oil prices.



The Saudi stock market was upbeat today, attempting to rebound from a recent period of correction. STC reported an increase in its Q1 net profits and announced the distribution of interim dividends which pushed its stock to the upside. Additionally, the utilities sector performed strongly today, led by Acwa Power, which bolstered market performance. However, the banking sector saw subsided performances in comparison which could weigh on the rebound.



Similarly, the Dubai stock market was higher today, driven by the real estate sector, with Emaar Properties and Emaar Development leading the gains. The market was also supported by a 15% increase in Dubai Taxi's profits this quarter. The ongoing earnings releases could help support a market rebound.



The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded its second consecutive day of gains, with banking stocks mostly higher and leading the market upward. The Abu Dhabi market might be affected by the continued decline in oil prices, although better earnings could provide further support.



The Qatari stock market experienced a volatile day with limited movements as the market remained near its lows.





