Congress Can Only Sow Seeds Of Hatred In Society, Says BJP Chief Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), April 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday strongly criticised the "appeasement and anti-Sanatan politics" of Congress, saying its leaders want to sow "seeds of hatred" in the society.

Addressing a 'Panna Pramukh' conference in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, Nadda said the Congress and its leaders want to divide the country in the name of language, region, and colour.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's "special advisor" Sam Pitroda for making "racist comments on the people of India", Nadda asserted that Congress' political agenda is "nothing but dividing the country and the society".

"People with such thinking can only create division in India, they can only make bad attempts to disintegrate the country. It is clear that development work cannot be done by the Congress, they can only sow seeds of hatred in the society," said the BJP President, adding that Pitroda has once again tried to "embarrass India's diversity" after his earlier comments on 'inheritance tax' that aimed at "robbing the wealth and lifelong earnings" of the countrymen.

Nadda also said that while development work is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are people with anti-India thinking who are trying to divide the country with their north-south statements.

Nadda accused the Congress of talking about giving reservations to people of a particular religion even though it is clearly written in the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of giving reservations in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution, but he does not go through it. They only want to take away the rights of Dalits, backward and tribal communities by conspiring and taking away their reservation," he said.

The BJP chief also urged all the 'Panna Pramukhs' to spread the word about the good work being done by PM Modi and the government so that the party emerges victorious on all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.