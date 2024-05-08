Cash Van Carrying Rs 4.70 Crore Seized In Mumbai, IT Probing Matter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) A cash van carrying Rs 4.70 crore in currency notes was seized by the Mumbai Police, on suspicion about the antecedents and purpose of the money, an official said on Wednesday.

The cash van was intercepted during a special vigilance drive by the Powai police station around 4 days ago and after checking the contents, it was seized.

Later, an official said the Income Tax Department was informed and it dispatched a team to verify the antecedents of the seized cash from the van driver and an attendant.

“Prima facie, it appears to be the ATM cash van of a bank, but we are waiting for the official report of the IT Department Once they give the green signal, we shall take further necessary action," a top police officer, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

He said that if the details of the cash origins and destination are genuine, then the police will release the van, currently in its custody at the police station.

The phase four and five elections for 24 constituencies in Maharashtra are due on May 13 (11 seats) and May 20 (13 seats), with the final round covering all the six LS constituencies in Mumbai and others falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.