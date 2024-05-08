Kaspersky's yearly report underlines rising financial cyber threats

(MENAFN) Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity firm, has released its annual report on financial threats for the year 2023, revealing alarming trends in malicious activities targeting users worldwide. One notable finding from the report is a substantial uptick in the prevalence of Trojan software targeting mobile banking services, particularly on the Android platform. Compared to the previous year, attacks on Android users surged by 32 percent, marking a significant departure from the trends observed in 2022.



Among the most prevalent banking Trojans identified in the report is Bian.h, which accounted for a staggering 22 percent of all attacks targeting Android users. Geographically, countries such as Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan reported the highest percentages of users encountering banking Trojans. Furthermore, Turkey emerged as a hotspot for mobile banking malware attacks, with approximately 3 percent of users in the country falling victim to such threats.



Financial phishing remained a pervasive threat throughout 2023, comprising a significant portion of cyberattacks on both business and home users. Specifically, financial phishing attacks accounted for 27.32 percent of all phishing attempts targeting business users and 30.68 percent targeting home users. Notably, online stores emerged as the preferred bait in 41.65 percent of financial phishing attempts, indicating the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals to deceive unsuspecting victims.



The report also shed light on the prevalence of PayPal phishing, which constituted a staggering 54.78 percent of all phishing pages detected. Additionally, there was a notable increase of 16 percent in cryptocurrency phishing operations, with a total of 5.84 million detections recorded in 2023. These findings underscore the growing sophistication and diversification of cyber threats, posing significant challenges to individuals and organizations alike in safeguarding their financial assets and sensitive information.

