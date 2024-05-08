Boman Irani Enjoys Buggy Ride With Family On Marine Drive

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video of enjoying a carriage ride on the Marine Drive in Mumbai with his family.

The video shows the actor enjoying a 'buggy' ride his ride on Marine Drive with his wife Zenobia, son Danesh Irani, and grandchildren Ziaan and Saisha.

“My son @kayozeirani and my wife @zenobia had a nostalgic evening a few days ago on Marine Drive, while my older son @daneshirani and I were at the IPL match, major FOMO happened," he captioned the post.

"To make up for the same, we as a family decided to relive the nostalgia...The not-so-old Victoria Carriages, ice cream sandwiches from K Rustom's and the family banter brought back many memories. I hope we do this again soon. It was simply magical,” he added.

On the work front, Boman Irani is set to make his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys' for which he has collaborated with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris.

The movie will be released on Prime Video.