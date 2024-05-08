Southern Defense Forces Do Not Confirm Capture Of Robotyne By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighting in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, continues, and there is no confirmed information about the enemy's capture of this settlement.

This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the South Defense Forces, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether the information about the capture of Robotyne by Russian troops was true, Pletenchuk replied:“According to the morning report I reviewed, the positions remained under our control, so I cannot confirm this information for sure at this time.”

According to him, there was an assault in Robotyne yesterday and this morning.“There were more attacks in Staromayorsk. However, the enemy did not succeed, and withdrew with losses, and the situation there remained stable this morning. However, fighting continued in the morning,” said Pletenchuk.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region from the Russian occupiers in August 2023.