In Kharkiv, Russians Hit Playground, Three Injured Children In Extremely Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a playground in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, three injured children are in extremely serious condition

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on the air of the national marathon 'United News', Ukrinform reports.

“A hit in the Saltivskyi district. A playground near a sports school where children were playing. Three children are in extremely serious condition and were taken to the hospital. Now doctors from specialized hospitals are gathering in one place and all efforts will be aimed at saving lives,” the official said.

According to him, the condition of two injured adults is being assessed.

The head of the RMA added that the strike damaged residential buildings.

As reported, Russian troops struck a residential area of Kharkiv. Three boys, a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were injured.