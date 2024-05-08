Nairobi Hosts Meeting Between Azerbaijani And Kenyan Ngos

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

A meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs was held inNairobi, Azernews reports.

Tomorrow, the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference begins inNairobi, the capital of Kenya. Before the global event - on May 8,a familiarization meeting was held between a number of Azerbaijaniand Kenyan NGOs.

At the meeting, the "Champion of Climate Action", "YouthChampion", founder of "Smachs Foundation", daughter of thePresident of the Republic of Kenya, Charlene Ruto, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of the National Youth Council of Kenya, Margaret Kyogora, anumber of the National Council of Kenyan NGOs were present at themeeting. executives participated, they were especially interestedin COP29, and expressed full confidence that this prestigious eventwill be successfully held under the leadership of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan tothe Republic of Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, member of the COP29Organizing Committee, executive director of the State SupportAgency for NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva andrepresentative of the Agency Turkan Alasgarova, head of theDepartment of the Media Development Agency of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Nigar Huseynova, member of the COP29 OrganizingCommittee, "Health Service” Public Union Chairman ParvanaValiyeva, Deputy Chairman of "Water Use Specialists" Public UnionAmin Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of "Azerbaijan Campaign AgainstLandmines" Public Union Roza Safikhanli gave detailed informationabout Azerbaijan's green agenda.

A number of issues of cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs andAfrican NGOs were discussed at the meeting.